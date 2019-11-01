WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay pupils wish the Springboks luck
Nelson Mandela Bay schoolkids are holding thumbs that Siya Kolisi and his team will lift the cup on Saturday [2 November 2019].
Luvolwam Hanabe
I look up to Siya Kolisi a lot. He has taught me that one needs to be persistent in life and go for your dreams.
Mia Oosthuizen
I consider myself a total rugby fanatic, and I have much confidence in the Bokke that they will bring the cup home. Bring the cup home boys!
Daniel Oberholzer
Siya Kolisi inspires me with his tackling and handling of the ball. He is my favourite rugby player. Good luck South Africa for Saturday.
Qhama Mbali
Good luck to the Springboks and I trust that Siya Kolisi will come back with the cup. My dream is to be like him and play good rugby.
Andisiwe Kolisi
Siya Kolisi has inspired me to play rugby and he taught me how the sport is played. I now play for the Eastern Province. I am happy he is playing in Japan and I wish he can win this cup with his team.
Thando Honana
Thank you big brother Siya, you are the reason I came to Grey High School. You motivate me every day to be better and be better in rugby and play for the A team like you.
Somila Snobolo
I am sure the Bokke are going to bring back the cup.
James Brewis
I am all behind the Bokke. They are going to take the cup home. They have never lost a World Cup final. Good luck Siya Kolisi and the team. Go Bokke!
Nkosisive Cekisani
I am happy that Siya Kolisi’s team have played so well in Japan. I wish them the best of luck and they must come back with the trophy.
Bathobele Hlekani
I attend the same school that Siya Kolisi attended and that is a very nice thing for me. I also play rugby and would like to go far like him as well.
Owam Ngqinambi
I know Siya Kolisi as a very good rugby player. I heard on television that he is the captain of the Springboks. They played last Sunday against Wales and they won. They are going to win on Saturday as well.
Caleb Giesel
Bokke, I hope you guys win. It’s going to be a hard match against England. I hope you guys win. Go Bokke.
Simthembile Simba
Siya Kolisi is a big brother that we grew up looking up to. He encourages me a lot especially when it comes to playing rugby. I am inspired that my rugby career will also flourish one day.
Joel Hector
I know you can win the cup, I know you can beat England. They’ve played against good teams and won but so have you. Come on, we can really beat England. Let’s go Bokke.
Nontsikelelo Gayiya
Siya Kolisi is going to bring the World Cup home. I am sure of this.
Silindezihle Ntshokoma
Siya Kolisi, you inspire me a lot. I believe you guys can bring the cup back home. Remember, always stronger together.
Taylem Hargreaves
You guys are such an amazing team. Please bring back the World Cup.
Connor du Preez
Siya Kolisi and the team, good luck. I hope we beat England.
Luphumlo Mkize
Good luck Siya. We wish you all the best. You always inspire us. We are looking up to you.
Tshepang Matubatuba
I wish Siya Kolisi and the team good luck in the final. Siya inspires me. I hope I can be the next Siya Kolisi.