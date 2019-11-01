News

#RWC2019 | Bring it home, boys!

01 November 2019
The South Africa Springbok players pose for the cameras during the Rugby World Cup 2019 squad announcement at Ulwazi Centre, MultiChoice City on August 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Siya Kolisi born to be a star

Siyamthanda Kolisi’s rise to rugby stardom was inevitable.

By Zamandulo Malonde
Nelson Mandela Bay pumps up the vibe for Rugby World Cup final

It's all systems go with various public viewing areas such as fan parks, restaurants and taverns gearing up to host ...

By Zizonke May
East Cape’s potent Springbok coaching pair ready for war

If the Springboks ascend rugby’s pinnacle and lift the World Cup, South Africans will owe the Eastern Cape a huge debt ...

By George Byron
Township coaches’ vision for rugby

As Zwide-born Springbok captain Siya Kolisi prepares to captain his team in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, ...

By Amir Chettty
WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay pupils wish the Springboks luck

Nelson Mandela Bay schoolkids are holding thumbs that Siya and the Springboks will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday

By Annelisa Swana

OPINION

Invest in Siya Kolisis of the future

That Siya Kolisi is the first black captain of the team is also of no small significance given the context of our ...

Editorial Comment

