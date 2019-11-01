#RWC2019 | Bring it home, boys!
Nelson Mandela Bay pumps up the vibe for Rugby World Cup final
It's all systems go with various public viewing areas such as fan parks, restaurants and taverns gearing up to host ...
East Cape’s potent Springbok coaching pair ready for war
If the Springboks ascend rugby’s pinnacle and lift the World Cup, South Africans will owe the Eastern Cape a huge debt ...
Township coaches’ vision for rugby
As Zwide-born Springbok captain Siya Kolisi prepares to captain his team in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, ...
WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay pupils wish the Springboks luck
Nelson Mandela Bay schoolkids are holding thumbs that Siya and the Springboks will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday
Invest in Siya Kolisis of the future
That Siya Kolisi is the first black captain of the team is also of no small significance given the context of our ...
