11 CEOs appointed at Gauteng state hospitals

The Gauteng department of health has appointed 11 CEOs at state hospitals as part of its goal to improve governance, patient experience, staff morale and clinical services.

“The new team is composed of a mixture of young and experienced managers, with vast experience in the health sector,” said health MEC Bandile Masuku. “We are confident they will bring renewed energy in the public health sector.”

Veteran health care monitor Jack Bloom, a member of the provincial legislature for the DA, said: “They will have a tough job in fixing hospitals that have been without top leadership for years in some cases.”

Dr Naing Soe “is a particularly good choice” for the troubled Mamelodi Hospital, said Bloom.

Soe, 56, has been CEO for six years at the Tshwane District Hospital and previously worked as clinical manager at Mamelodi Hospital. He has an MBBS degree. Bloom described him as “hands-on and attentive to complaints”.