NMU choir celebrates 25 years of being 'a successful microcosm of SA'

This year, 2019, marks the 25th anniversary of SA’s first multiracial university choir, formed at the very start of this country’s democracy, and celebrates a journey of excellence that has taken Nelson Mandela University’s talented singers across the world.

At the request of the University’s arts and culture department, conductor Junita Lamprecht-van Dijk started the choir in 1994 — and continues to lead them today.

“In those early days, we experienced amazing social and musical challenges because we were so far removed from one another.

“But it was a wonderful opportunity to introduce different music cultures to each other, and to get to know each other.

“In a way, our choir has been a successful microcosm of South Africa ... I actually wrote my master’s thesis on the choir, exploring this theme.”

As society opened up and became more integrated, the gaps became less.

“But in a way, we’ve gone full circle and we’re experiencing similar challenges now [with the country and universities facing new challenges], but we are managing them.”

Lamprecht-van Dijk said her main aim with the choir had always been to empower its members, enabling those who were musically-talented to shine.

“We have a young man in the choir at the moment, Sivuyile Mazizi, who is composing and arranging his own works for the choir ... Another very creative choir member Siba Ngewu is responsible for the choreography,” she said.

Over the years, many of the choir members have gone on to achieve further choral success.

Perhaps the most successful among them is Sidumo Nyamezele.

He was the choir’s traditional singing leader from 1996 to 2002 and studied conducting under Lamprecht-van Dijk, before going on to teach at St John’s College in Johannesburg.

“When the World Youth Choir toured South Africa, he was responsible for teaching them African music, which was a very great honour.”

Nyamazele conducts the acclaimed Mzanzi youth choir in Johannesurg.

The choir’s mix of African traditional, classical, Western European and Latin American songs have made them a favourite on world stages.

“I think the success of the choir can in a huge way be attributed to the dedication and enthusiasm of the singers to perform a diverse repertoire that makes an impact on those who hear it,” Lamprecht-van Dijk said.