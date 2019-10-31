Gauteng man who assaulted pastor in EFF cap, called him k-word, agrees to pay R100,000

Justice has been served for an EFF-supporting pastor who was attacked and called the k-word at a petrol station in Johannesburg.

Ron Rambebu was attacked by Johan Bothma at an Engen garage in Horizon Park, Roodepoort, on the West Rand, in June. He was wearing an EFF-branded cap.

The duo appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday, where a R100,000 settlement was reached.

“The defence approached the NPA with a proposal for alternative dispute resolution management. As the NPA, we then consulted with the complainant, who was willing to participate in the process ... on condition of R100,000 and a public apology,” said spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane.