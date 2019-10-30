This is how the Guptas feasted on wasted Eskom millions

The state capture inquiry on Tuesday heard how Eskom irregularly entered into three contracts with Gupta-owned media entity The New Age, forking out almost R60m for advertising and sponsorship.



Central to the scandal is former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba and former Eskom CEO Collin Matjila...

