Penguin rescue plan: Have your say

The national department of environment, forestry & fisheries has called for comment on its new draft plan to save the endangered African penguin.

The department said the species, which is found only on the coast between Namibia and Algoa Bay, had declined by more than 60% in the past 30 years, and by more than 50% through its three most recent generations.

“Despite the implementation of the action plan linked to the 2013 biodiversity management plan, the aim to halt the decline in the species has not been successful.

“It is, therefore, necessary that the plan be revised and extended to operate over from mid-2019 to 2024,” the department said.

One of the reasons for the decrease of African penguins was a scarcity of prey.

The plan therefore proposed that fishing should be limited around penguin colonies, and the risk of oil spills via shipping and bunkering should be minimised via zoning, it said.

The department has invited the public to comment by November 18 on the draft plan by posting a letter to:

The Deputy Director-General, Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Branch: Oceans and Coasts, Private Bag X4390, Cape Town 8000, or by e-mailing marinespecies@environment.gov.za.

