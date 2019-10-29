Cyclists gear up for the 35th Herald Cycle Tour

Next year the popular Herald Cycle Tour celebrates its 35th year of existence as one of the top cycling events in South Africa.

With a few local cyclists coming along for the ride over all three decades by completing more than 30 Herald Cycle Tours, it remains an annual event in professional and leisure cyclists’ calendar not to be missed and has built up a reputation of being well-organised — and kilometres of fun.

Duane Nel, who will be starting his 31st consecutive cycle tour when he lines up on the start line in 2020, said the Herald Cycle Tour was one of the best cycling routes in the country.

“I haven’t had one year where I didn’t have a lot of fun. It is always enjoyable riding with friends. The best variant route over the years was when we went up Valley Road, which was quite a lot of fun,” said Nel.

Another cyclist who has clocked up thousands of kms since the beginning of the Herald Cycle Tour in Port Elizabeth is Charles Garai, with over 30 races under his belt.

“I can recommend the Herald Cycle Tour without a doubt — it is a very scenic ride right on our doorstep and, depending on the wind, can be challenging or pleasurable. I remember my very first race, when I forgot to unfasten my toe straps and fell over at the finishing line — luckily on the right side of the line,” chuckled Garai.

Herald Cycle Tour Race Director Julie Briggs, who has been involved with the event since 2012, said the Cycle Tour’s long-standing popularity is due to the fact that the race brings together cyclists from all walks of life and fitness levels, for a day of fun on their bikes.