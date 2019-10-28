What Mongameli Bobani’s discretionary fund was spent on

PREMIUM

Travel costs for a New York beauty pageant, a soccer tournament in Denmark, R1.5m for a picnic and at least R250,000 to ANC official Luyolo Nqakula’s companies were paid for by mayor Mongameli Bobani’s discretionary fund.



The latest council documents have revealed how R5.9m of his fund was spent...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.