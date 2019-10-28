What Mongameli Bobani’s discretionary fund was spent on
Travel costs for a New York beauty pageant, a soccer tournament in Denmark, R1.5m for a picnic and at least R250,000 to ANC official Luyolo Nqakula’s companies were paid for by mayor Mongameli Bobani’s discretionary fund.
The latest council documents have revealed how R5.9m of his fund was spent...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.