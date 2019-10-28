WATER ALERT: Parts of PE face supply disruptions

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki has said in a statement that the municipality is experiencing difficulties supplying certain storage reservoirs due to repairs being done on the electrical supply to a major pump station.

Areas that could experience low water pressure or disruptions include:

Parts of Walmer, Walmer Downs, Mangold Park, Glen Hurd, Newton Park, Greenacres, parts of Cotsworld, parts of Schauderville, Linkside, Mill Park, parts of Central, Mount Croix and Perridgevale.

The situation will be monitored and water tankers will be made available if reservoir storage levels deplete.

Their positions will be communicated throughout municipal social media pages, the media and ward councillors.