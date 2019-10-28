Three die as bakkie goes off Bluewater Bay bridge

Three people were killed when the bakkie in which they were travelling in flew off the N2 bridge in Bluewater Bay and landed in the Swartskops River mouth.

The fatal crash happened shortly before 1pm on Monday when a Toyota double cab bakkie with five occupants ploughed off the bridge into the water.

Onlookers stopped to assist and managed to wade through the water in a bid to get to the overturned vehicle. People began pulling the occupants from the wreck in an attempt to save them.

In a bid to get the bodies to land, good Samaritans managed to lift them to a nearby support pillar under the bridge. Two occupants of the bakkie were rushed to hospital.

At the time of the incident the tide was rising.

Police said the bakkie and a Neon Chrysler had collided — both heading in the direction of Port Elizabeth.

In total, five people were in the bakkie. Two were taken to a hospital along with the two occupants of the Chrysler.

“Both vehicles were travelling the same direction towards Port Elizabeth when it appears the driver of the bakkie lost control. The bakkie was pulling a trailer at the time,” police said.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, as police track down the next of kin.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the circumstances surrounding the accident would form part of the investigation, but it was suspected that strong winds had played a role.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.