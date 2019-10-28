Herolds Bay cliff of death

Call for safety measures at spot near Herolds Bay where lives have been lost

PREMIUM

At least eight people have died in the past four years at Voëlklip, the picnic and fishing spot near Herolds Bay where Heidi Scheepers’s vehicle plummeted over a cliff last week.



Some have died in car accidents while others have been washed off the rocks while fishing...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.