Former 'Isibaya' actor Andile Gumbi has died

Former Isibaya and The Lion King actor Andile Gumbi has died after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that the star was admitted to hospital in Israel where he was filming a production, Daniel The Musical, where he played King Nebu.

On Friday, Mzansi Magic’s Philly Khubeka said the channel was saddened by his death.

“Andile was a very talented with lots still to offer (sic) to the entertainment industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed,” Khubeka said.

The production posted a statement on Facebook earlier in the week stating that his wife was flown into the country to be by his side.

“In the early morning he deteriorated and suffered a cardiac arrest, but the medical personnel at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre managed to successfully resuscitate him. His present condition is critical,” read the statement on Tuesday.