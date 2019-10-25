Equal Education to march for safer schools in the Cape

Equal Education (EE) members planned to march to the provincial legislature in Cape Town on Friday, despite heavy rains, to deliver a list of demands calling for heightened security at schools.

“Equalisers” (student members of EE), parents, community members and partner organisations were to gather in Keizersgracht Street in the CBD and head to the legislature, where representatives from provincial education, police and the department of community safety were scheduled to accept their memorandum.

They are demanding that the provincial education department make details of expenditure on school safety public, and ensure school safety is listed in its “10 Priorities” mandate. EE want the department to provide training to deal with violence in schools.

They further demand that police “take proactive steps to ensure that there is a SAPS representative on every school safety committee and that they actively engage with these committees”.

Equal Education is also demanding that the department make good on a promise to establish functional safety committees at all schools.

“The legally binding deadline stipulated by the minimum uniform norms and standards for public school infrastructure — November 29 2020 — is fast approaching,” said spokesperson Jay-Dee Cyster.