Bob Hewitt parole decision imminent

By Guy Rogers - 25 October 2019
ANXIOUS WAIT: Convicted rapist and abuser Bob Hewitt, a former SA tennis hero, was granted parole three weeks ago. However his victims' attorneys say the decision was flawed and have challenged it
Image: ALON SKUY

The National Commission for Correctional Services might rule on the appeal against former tennis great Bob Hewitt's parole on Friday or Monday, commission chair Judge Siraj Desai said.

Speaking to media at St Albans Correctional Facility on Friday, Desai said the board had debated the matter earlier in the day  and received submissions from attorneys representing both Hewitt, — convicted in 2015 of the rape of two teenage tennis pupils and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s — and his victims.

“We consider if any matter has not been taken into consideration and whether there has been an injustice.

“We put it all in the pot and see what comes out,” Desai said, speaking on the considerations for parole.

One of the attorneys representing the victims, Tanya Koen, said they had argued that the decision to grant Hewitt parole by the parole review board three weeks ago  was flawed and the voices of their clients needed to be heard.

“This is an important case for the women of SA.

“We have heard about the plea about Hewitt’s age, but his victims were 11-12 when he raped them.

“What about their age?”

Desai said once the commission had reached a decision, it would be communicated to the victims and Hewitt.

The department of correctional services would then issue a public statement.

