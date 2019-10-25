Busisiwe Mkhwebane suing DA over spy claims

PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is suing the DA and its MPs Glynnis Breytenbach and Werner Horn for suggesting — more than three years ago — that she was a spy appointed to perpetuate the “state capture” of the office of the watchdog by then-president Jacob Zuma.



Mkhwebane says she is not seeking monetary damages from the DA, but wants it and its MPs to retract and apologise for their spy allegations, which she says have tarnished her and her office’s dignity — and made it difficult for South Africans to trust her...

