Two dead, 1,200 displaced as shack fire tears through Cape Town settlement

Two people, one of them a four-year-old, died in a fire in Cape Town on Monday that left 1,200 people displaced.

Fire and rescue services responded to the rapidly spreading blaze at the Vygieskraal informal settlement about 3pm on Monday By the time it was extinguished at 7.30pm, it had engulfed more than 300 structures.

“A strong southwesterly wind was fanning the flames and additional resources were called upon,” said the city's Jermaine Carelse, adding that 12 firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, a specialised vehicle and 48 staff members attended the scene.

“While clearing the debris, two bodies were discovered burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

The cause of the fire is unclear. The police are investigating.