At first he was hesitant but then Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi spelled out why coach Rassie Erasmus has made the team hard to beat again.

For various reasons‚ Springbok rugby was a mire when Erasmus took over last year.

He lost his first Test against Wales‚ whom the Boks meet in Yokohama in a Rugby World Cup semifinal on Sunday‚ but the team has improved.

This year they lost just once in 10 Tests.

“That’s a very tough question‚” noted Mbonambi.

“Personally‚ Rassie has made a massive difference‚ not just to the Springbok team but a lot of decisions that have influenced the whole nation.

“I truly believe that he is the sort of coach that has a very honest opinion of each player‚ and will tell it to you honestly.

“He is not the type of coach that will maybe do things behind closed doors.

“He does it openly‚ in front of the whole team‚ and everyone knows about it. The players have more respect for someone like that‚ who is more honest and open‚ and tells them directly what he wants and needs from them.

“If you have a coach like that‚ you have more freedom to express yourself and be yourself. He doesn’t put you in a box‚ and that’s what has been the outstanding thing in the team this year.”

The players have certainly responded to Erasmus who turned 47 earlier this month.

They are better at the basics and because that has become routine it has made them a tough team to beat.

Asked about the impact of Erasmus’ decision to make Siya Kolisi as captain Mbonambi said: “To me and everyone in this team‚ it doesn’t really matter about your skin colour or where you come from.

“Rassie will pick a guy who is there to work hard‚ and does the job perfectly well — and you earn your way into this team.

“Comparing him to previous coaches‚ it was like you pick someone who has been there for years‚ even though we can see he is not pulling his weight.

“Now‚ you get picked by the work that you do‚ and how you execute it.”