E-hail driver robbed after picking up two people

A Port Elizabeth e-hail driver was shot in the buttocks after being robbed by two passengers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident happened between 1am and 2am after the 35-year-old driver collected two passengers who summoned him to Armeria Crescent in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Johan Rheeder said: “The driver went to the address and collected both men, who requested to go to Schauderville. When they got to Schauderville they got out of the car and requested that the driver to wait for them. He did so and when they returned the men requested to go back to Armeria Crescent,” he said.

“On returning to the location, the passenger asked the driver to wait while he fetched his wallet.

“As he exited the vehicle, the second passenger pulled out a firearm and forced the driver out of the car. A fight ensued and that the driver was shot in the buttocks.”

Rheeder said the two suspects fled on foot with the driver's car keys, wallet and cellphone.

“The driver managed to alert a resident after the men fled. An ambulance took him to hospital a short while later,” he said.

“It is suspected that after [the victim was] taken to hospital the men returned and attempted to steal the vehicle as it was found a short distance from where the robbery occurred.”

A case of robbery and attempted murder is being investigated.