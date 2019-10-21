WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now

The woman arrested for the murder of a top Durban surgeon has been allowed to walk free - until police complete their investigation.

The case against the 31-year-old woman accused of murdering top Durban orthopaedic surgeon Dr Melvin Naidu at a plush Umhlanga hotel was not enrolled at the Durban magistrate's court, where she was expected to appear on Monday.

The woman, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, was initially arrested and faced charges of murder after she allegedly stabbed Naidu following an altercation at the up-market The Capital Pearls on Thursday evening.