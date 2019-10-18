Mmusi Maimane slams IRR for 'domestic worker' treatment

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says being asked to step down by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) was like “some sort of domestic worker relationship where they can tell me when to come and when to go”.

During an interview on Power FM, Maimane said IRR's campaign to “save the opposition” was a great pity.

TimesLIVE reported that the IRR called for Maimane to step down and allow Western Cape premier Alan Winde to take over and rescue the political party.

“I don’t subscribe to right-wing movements. If the IRR must involve itself in internal party policy, it’s an overstepping of its job. It’s supposed to provide ideas and ideals,” he said.