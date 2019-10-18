Captors of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed demand R10m for his freedom

The family of South African photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who is being held hostage in Syria, has made an impassioned plea to the country to help raise the $700,000 his captors are demanding for his release.

Mohamed was captured in Syria on January 10 2017 in Darkoush, after travelling there to narrate the tragedy of the Syrian people to the world through pictures.

He had arrived in Syria on January 4 that year.

In a statement released by his family on Friday, Mohamed’s mother, Shireen, said her son’s captors were demanding $700,000 (just over R10.3m) in exchange for his freedom.

“They have told us that this is not a ransom amount but it is their cost for my son's maintenance and upkeep during his time of captivity,” said Shireen.