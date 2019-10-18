ACDP opens fraud case against council speaker

At Thursday's meeting, the council was meant to debate a motion of no confidence against mayor Mongameli Bobani.

In his affidavit to police, Grootboom said the cancellation had robbed councillors of an opportunity to debate the matter.

“In terms of the law the meeting had to proceed.

“The purpose of the special council meeting was to pass a motion to remove the executive mayor and appoint executive directors.

“But because the meeting was cancelled, I and other councillors who signed the petition were denied the opportunity to do so,” Grootboom said.

“According to the SMS text message I received from the speaker, the meeting was allegedly cancelled on the advice of the police.

“This was a misrepresentation, apparent from Lieutenant-General Ntshinga’s statement.

“The cancellation of such an important council meeting, under false pretences, that by law had to proceed materially, undermines the governance of our city, the constitution of SA, and our democracy and the rule of law.

“I require the police look into this matter,” Grootboom said.

Mafaya said she was not aware a case had been opened against her.

She said she would alert her lawyers once she was notified.

“I am not a legal fundi and I don't know how this is fraud.

“I honestly wrote to councillors about the situation.

“When they arrived at the Wool Board [building] they couldn't enter as I had cautioned them.

“This means my caution was genuine.

“I am not even worried [about the case] because it means that my caution was relevant and genuine,” Mafaya said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed a case of fraud had been opened.