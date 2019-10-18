Swys joins Kings coaching staff

In an attempt to add extra punch to their misfiring backline, the Isuzu Southern Kings have appointed Swys de Bruin as a consultant.

Lacklustre showings by the back division when the Kings were beaten by Cardiff Blues, Munster and Ulster resulted in them turning to De Bruin for help.

De Bruin was one of the key figures at the Lions when their explosive backs thrilled fans in Super Rugby and the Kings will be hoping he can work his magic in Port Elizabeth.

After three home defeats, the Kings will travel to Italy, Scotland and Wales to take on Benetton (Stadio Manigo, October 26), Glasgow Warriors (Scotstoun Stadium, November 1) and Ospreys (Liberty Stadium, November 9).

De Bruin is a widely sought-after rugby brain and comes with a wealth of coaching experience, having recently been the attack coach of the Springbok team as well as head coach of the Lions from 2017 until earlier in 2019.

He has also coached the Sharks, Griquas and SA U21 side.

The 59-year-old started in his new role on Friday ahead of the Kings’ tour to Europe.

He will be working closely with the coaching team of Robbi Kempson, Vuyo Zangqa and Braam van Straaten.

“We are excited to have Swys de Bruin joining the Kings as a coaching consultant,” Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana said.

“Swys is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in SA.

“His vast knowledge of the game and international experience will be of great value to our team.

“We are also confident that his input and contribution will be beneficial to our coaching team and the playing personnel.

“Swys’s philosophy is known to be that of producing attractive rugby, which is in line with what we are set on achieving at the Kings.”

A 26-man playing squad will leave early next week for Treviso, Italy.

The team will then be joined by scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer on the second leg of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland.

The touring squad is:

FORWARDS: Alandre van Rooyen, Alulutho Tshakweni, Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Jacques du Toit, JC Astle, Jerry Sexton, Juan Schoeman, Lusanda Badiyana, Pieter Scholtz, Rossouw de Klerk, Ruaan Lerm, Thembelani Bholi, Tienie Burger.

BACKS: Christopher Hollis, Demetri Catrakilis, Erich Cronje, Gavin Mills, Josh Allderman, Josiah Twum-Boafo, JT Jackson, Masixole Banda, Sibusiso Sithole, Siya Masuku, Stefan Ungerer, Tertius Kruger.