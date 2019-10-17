SMMEs vow to protect mayor Mongameli Bobani

Almost 100 SMMEs and members of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party gathered outside the Woolboard Exchange building on Thursday, demanding that Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Bobani remain in his position.

The group sang and danced — with a handful wearing Numsa T-shirts.

One owner, who declined to be named, said they would protect Bobani at all costs.

“He wanted to give us work and now they want to remove him”, he said.

Bobani had promised the SMMEs almost R500m worth of projects earlier this month.

All roads were open around the building with only a single police vehicle parked nearby.

Earlier on Thursday, speaker Buyelwa Mafaya cancelled the council meeting where Bobani was due to face a motion of no confidence.

Mafaya sent a notice out to all councillors early on Thursday advising that both the special and ordinary council meetings had been cancelled until further notice.

“This is as per the advice received from the South African Police Service of the high risk associated with this meeting.

“It has been advised that this meeting will not be safe to be hold.

“We profusely apologise for any inconvenience this cancellation would cause,” she said.