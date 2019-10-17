How clever Capetonians lessen the effects of Eskom's load-shedding

While the rest of the country experienced stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday, people who get their electricity directly from the city of Cape Town have spent less time in the dark.

This is because of the Steenbras hydropower station.

On Thursday, the metro said that while there was stage 2 load-shedding for Eskom-supplied customers, it was only stage 1 for city-supplied customers.

Stage 1 requires the least amount of load-shedding - three times over a four-day period, for two hours at a time compared with stage 2 load-shedding which doubles the frequency of cuts, meaning there is no power six times over four days, for two hours at a time.