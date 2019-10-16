Transport failure sees Clarkson Primary pupils stuck at home for almost five months
A group of Clarkson Primary School pupils have been sitting at home for almost five months with little hope of going back to school in 2019 due to a scholar transport failure.
The department of transport confirmed that the pupils were among those who qualified for transportation support but could not be helped due to the department’s budget constraints...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.