Jennifer Aniston crashes Instagram with a little help from her 'Friends'
Jennifer Aniston literally broke the internet when she joined Instagram on Tuesday.
The photo-sharing app temporarily crashed as fans rushed to check out the actress's first post; she's racked up more than 6.5 million followers since.
Aniston made her Instagram debut with a little help from her Friends: David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.
She posted a cute selfie with her former co-stars from the iconic sitcom, captioning it: “And now we're Instagram friends too.”
Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
To mark the occasion, singer Meghan Trainor released a cover of famous theme song I'll Be There For You, while Lego brought out a commemorative Central Perk box set featuring miniature figures of the gang and all the pieces you'd need to build their favourite coffee shop.
