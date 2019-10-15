The state is ready, but will Zuma’s cash crunch stall the case?

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it is ready to proceed with the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma. But he is almost certain to seek to appeal the dismissal of his permanent stay of that prosecution, partly because he cannot afford to go on trial.



The previously unfettered state funding of Zuma’s legal defence costs enabled him to launch multiple legal challenges to the prosecution against him, which he has repeatedly slammed as politically motivated and a violation of his rights to a fair trial...

