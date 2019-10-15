Bhisho unveils Koukamma waste management project

Bhisho has announced R2.6m funding for a waste management project in Koukamma and called on citizens to do their bit for the environment.

The project is aimed at cleaning up the streets and triggering an increase in recycling, taking the pressure off overflowing landfills and creating about 100 new jobs.

Eastern Cape economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said in Storms River on Friday that the project flowed from a decision the department had made in 2018.

It had invited local municipalities across the province to submit environmental project proposals that were part of either the Municipal Integrated Development Plan or the Integrated Waste Management Plan.

“Six projects worth R17.9m that would ultimately create 750 jobs were chosen,” he said.

“The waste management funding to struggling municipalities is born out of a realisation that the Eastern Cape’s natural resources are experiencing pressure as a result of preventable pollution.”

One of the submitted projects chosen was from Koukamma and its implementation would lead to multiple improvements, he said.

“The R2.6m funding share for Koukamma is expected to create about 100 integrated waste management jobs.”

He said the five other municipalities earmarked for funding were Port St Johns Local Municipality (R3m), Mbhashe (R4m), Mbizana (R3.286m), Inxuba Yethemba (R3m) and Walter Sisulu Municipality (R2m).

“Project implementation entails waste and litter collection, street cleaning, greening and beautification.

“This will go a long way in changing the face of this area, as Koukamma is annexed to a myriad of noteworthy tourist sites, among which are the Baviaanskloof Mega Reserve, a World Heritage Site, and the world’s highest commercial bungee jump off the Bloukrans Bridge.”

Mvoko said if waste was not managed correctly it could result in a variety of negative environmental impacts.

“These include contamination of ground and surface water, loss of ecological functioning and wild plant and animal species, burning of waste at landfill sites and consequent problematic emissions and injury or death of livestock that ingest plastic litter.”

It was a huge problem but also presented a huge opportunity, he said.

“A few years ago, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research estimated that the Eastern Cape municipalities generated about 4% of the total municipal solid waste generated in South Africa, which could crudely translate to an untapped business opportunity of a minimum of R680m.

“Waste management is at the core of service delivery and it is important that the state improves its capacity in this area not only to meet service delivery needs, but also to provide dignity and quality of life to people.”

He encouraged people to view waste as something that could be recycled.

“It is time to practise one Good Green Deed a day,” he said, referring to the environmental campaign launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.