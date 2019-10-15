News

Millions in damage to Nelson Mandela Bay substations

PREMIUM
By Siyamtanda Capa - 15 October 2019

More than  R2m worth of damage has been done to Bay substations over the past financial year and if the lack of security is not attended to there is a real danger the city could be plunged into darkness.

That was the warning sounded by electricity and energy acting executive director Luvuyo Magalela at an infrastructure and engineering portfolio committee meeting on Monday...

