Overcrowded SA prisons hotbeds of suicide, rape and homicide, says judge

Overcrowding, suicides, rape and homicide. This is the current state inside South African prisons.

This was revealed in inspecting judge of correctional services Johann van der Westhuizen's 2018/2019 annual report.

“A few minutes too late can mean the difference between a suicide, homicide or rape. This is the reality facing inmates in our correctional centres today,” Van der Westhuizen said on Wednesday.

Van der Westhuizen said the population in prisons remained excessively high, adding that it was not evenly spread.

He said in the report that to deal with overcrowding, kitchens work overtime to prepare enough food for inmates, and that plumbing and hot water systems constantly break down due to overuse.

At some centres, lice and pest infestations were common, largely due to the high turnaround of remand detainees in and out of the prisons.