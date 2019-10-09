WATCH | Father accused of murdering his four children appears in packed courtroom

It is understood that the mother of the children opened a charge of rape against the accused, alleging that he had raped her just days before allegedly committing the murders.

He was arrested on September 4, a day after he allegedly hanged three of his biological children at their Wyebank home. Thereafter he allegedly fetched his 16-year-old stepdaughter from school and strangled her using the belt of a bathrobe. Her lifeless body was discovered discarded near some bushes in New Germany.

Senior state advocate Nxolo Dube informed the court that the matter had been set down to allow the accused to obtain legal counsel.

Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson joined both cases of rape and murder before questioning the accused on the status of his legal representative.

The accused, who appeared nervous and withdrawn, responded faintly indicating that if no private attorney was present in court he would opt for legal aid representation.

Dube informed the court that investigations were ongoing and recommended a postponement in the matter.