Mayor Mongameli Bobani to know his fate on Tuesday
Tuesday will be Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s day of reckoning with a special council meeting scheduled for that day.
At the top of the agenda is his removal.
The council, which will meet at 10am, is set to consider the appointments of a CFO, a chief operations officer and five new executive directors.
Bobani has come under immense scrutiny and criticism in the past week, with the ANC, DA, COPE, ACDP, EFF, AIC and Patriotic Alliance all gunning for him to step down.
The motion of no confidence is expected to be tabled by DA councillor Morne Steyn.
He submitted the motion in August.
The executive directors positions include that of public health, infrastructure and engineering, electricity and energy, corporate services and sports, recreation, arts and culture.
Asked if suitable candidates had been found, chief whip Bicks Ndoni referred all questions to speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, who could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, the city has had a barrel-load of acting city manager's since Bobani took over as mayor in August 2018.
Director of housing delivery Mvuleni Mapu is the latest to head the city’s administration as acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana is on sick leave — six days into the job.
This is according to municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki, who said: “Mapu will act until the end of the week”.
Mpongwana was parachuted into the position of acting city manager by Bobani past week.
Mapu returned to work as the human settlements housing delivery director in March after being on suspension for 3½ years.
This came about after a council meeting in February resolved to bring back suspended officials whose disciplinary cases had been dragging on for longer than three months.
Shortly after returning, Mapu was made the acting human settlements executive director.