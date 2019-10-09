Mayor Mongameli Bobani to know his fate on Tuesday

Tuesday will be Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s day of reckoning with a special council meeting scheduled for that day.

At the top of the agenda is his removal.

The council, which will meet at 10am, is set to consider the appointments of a CFO, a chief operations officer and five new executive directors.

Bobani has come under immense scrutiny and criticism in the past week, with the ANC, DA, COPE, ACDP, EFF, AIC and Patriotic Alliance all gunning for him to step down.

The motion of no confidence is expected to be tabled by DA councillor Morne Steyn.

He submitted the motion in August.

The executive directors positions include that of public health, infrastructure and engineering, electricity and energy, corporate services and sports, recreation, arts and culture.

Asked if suitable candidates had been found, chief whip Bicks Ndoni referred all questions to speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, who could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the city has had a barrel-load of acting city manager's since Bobani took over as mayor in August 2018.