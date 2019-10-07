JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay metro appoints new acting CFO

Acting city manager Nobuntu Mgogoshe (nee Mpongwana) has appointed municipal accountant Karel Kramer to head the city's budget and treasury department.

The appointment was made on Monday.

Kramer, while a chief accountant in the city, lacks the senior management experience required by law for a chief financial officer.

He replaces director of budget and financial accounting, Jackson Ngcelwane, as acting CFO.

The council, which has not met in more than two months, is meant to appoint a new CFO at its next sitting set down for October 17.