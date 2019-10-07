Boy, 5, shot by stray bullet in suspected gang shooting

A five-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet.

The child, who is currently admitted to a Port Elizabeth hospital, was shot during an incident in Terblanche Road, Gelvandale, on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, two suspected gangsters started shooting at a 35-year-old man who is believed to be linked to the Upstand Dog gang.

The shooting erupted, in broad daylight, at about 5:30pm on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 35-year-old was sitting on the pavement in Terblanche Road when two men approached him.

“They were about 30 meters from him when the duo allegedly pulled out firearms and started shooting.

“The 35-year-old was shot in the hip while the child who was playing outside, a short distance up the street, was shot in the abdomen.”

Naidu said the suspects ran away and jumped into a white Hyundai getaway vehicle.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said a 72-hour activation plan had been implanted in a bid to hunt down the gunmen.

“We will not tolerate such audacity from these criminals. We will be forcefully clamping down on this lawlessness and we will be asserting the authority of the state by vigorously implementing our operational strategies.

"We cannot allow our innocent children to become victims, therefore I urge the communities not to protect these criminals but to expose them,” she said.

Two cases of attempted murder are under investigation.