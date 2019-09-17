Three shot in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday

Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 35-year-old shop owner was shot in the head while inside his shop at 10:30pm.

“According to police information, the victim was sleeping in the spaza shop in Old Uitenhage Road in Missionvale when shots were fired from the outside.

“A bullet hit him in the head. He was transported to hospital in a critical condition,” she said.

“Soon after the shooting a vehicle was heard speeding off. The motive for the shooting is yet to be established and the identity of the suspect is unknown at this stage.”

In another shooting, only 15 minutes prior, three men were shot at in Sweden Street, Timothy Valley.

“At about 10:15pm three men, aged 36, 24 and 16 years old, were walking in an alley between China and Sweden Streets in Timothy Valley when they noticed two men standing in a yard in the street.

“One of the men started shooting at them and the victims ran back towards China Street.

“Two males sustained gunshot wounds, the 36-year-old was shot in his stomach , the 24-year-old was shot in his leg while the third escaped unhurt,” Naidu said.

There have been no arrests.