Wider aim for youth awards

The search for the Fruits of Democracy young achievers draws near and event organiser Olwam Mnqwazi says that in celebrating five years of youth excellence, in 2019 the focus will not be on what is wrong in the city but rather on what will make local talent thrive internationally.



Fruits of Democracy was established in 2015 with the aim of recognising the positive efforts of young citizens in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro while also opening up dialogue on topics such as heritage and democracy in SA...

