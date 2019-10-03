Global winds of change set to blow through arts fest
Bringing a fresh dynamic to the annual National Arts Festival, newly appointed artistic director Rucera Seethal said she was excited to take on her new role and incorporate a more global approach to the programme.
Currently based in Johannesburg as the programme manager at Pro Helvetia, one of five liaison offices worldwide of the Swiss Arts Council, Seethal is responsible for the performing arts portfolio across Switzerland and the Southern African Development Community (SADC)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.