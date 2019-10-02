Homeowner faces murder probe after brutal mob justice attack on 'intruder'

Mob justice that unfolded on the suburban streets of Reyno Ridge in Witbank, Mpumalanga, led to the death of an alleged intruder.

The man was reportedly caught inside a property by the homeowner early on Tuesday.

“The man walked towards the back of the yard where the owner’s vehicle was parked. The 49-year-old owner caught the suspect in the yard and started assaulting him severely. The owner’s wife phoned nearby neighbours who also arrived at the house and joined in assaulting the victim,” said a statement from police spokesperson Capt Eddie Hall.

Maureen Scheepers, operations co-ordinator of the local SA Community Crime Watch group, on Wednesday said they received a call around 10.20am, minutes after the assault began.

“When we got there, he was naked. He was still tied up. They had beaten him with a spade, sjambok, sticks and a hose pipe. They kept pouring water on him where his flesh was exposed,” said Scheepers, adding that there were about eight people involved in the beating.