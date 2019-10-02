Rhino poached outside Makhanda in the Eastern Cape

A rhino bull was found dead on a game farm outside Makhanda on Tuesday afternoon.

This marks the second poaching in the province in 2019.

The dead rhino was found on game farm about 40km from Makhanda, formerly called Grahamstown – along the Bushmans River.

Officials confirmed that the rhino, believed to be about four years old, had been dead for several days.

It is believed the died from septicaemia after being shot.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said both horns were intact.

“The rhino was discovered yesterday but the incident is suspected to have taken place on Sunday. The rhino died yesterday,” she said.

Acting provincial commissioner major-general Andries Swart said: “All the roleplayers will visit the scene to collect any evidence that may lead the investigators to the perpetrators.”

The lodge owner, who asked not to be named, declined to comment.

The incident is still recorded as a poaching even though the horns were not removed.

In 2018, a total of 19 rhinos were killed in the Eastern Cape.

This year, a rhino was poached at the Shamwari Game Reserve in February.

It was the third rhino killed on the Shamwari Game Reserve since mid 2018.