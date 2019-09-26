Huge abalone bust in quiet Vincent home

An ordinary suburban home in a quiet street in Vincent, East London was the scene of Cambridge police’s biggest abalone bust on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers swooped to arrest a 34-year-old Chinese national in connection with the contraband.

The seized abalone, packed into 10 black bin bags, was enough to fill a 1-ton bakkie.

Acting on intelligence, members of the East London crime intelligence unit and officers from Cambridge and Mdantsane police arrived at the home in Dorset Road where two huge freezers of abalone were found.

A number of frozen rock lobsters were also seized.

The arrested man’s mother was also at the house when police entered at about 2.30pm, but was not taken into custody.

Speaking to the Dispatch at Cambridge Police Station, police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said it was the precinct’s biggest ever abalone bust.