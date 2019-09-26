News

'Drunk' EMPD officer and his supervisor suspended

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 26 September 2019
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Image: Facebook/Mzwandile Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Wednesday that the EMPD officer caught on camera “drunk driving” and allegedly in possession of a firearm had been suspended.

The video sparked outrage among politicians and tweeps, who called on authorities to hold the officer to account.

The video was shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Tuesday. It tagged the City of Ekurhuleni. Masina acknowledged the video and said action would be taken. 

The EFF's second in command, Floyd Shivambu, also condemned the conduct of the officer, calling his actions “unjustifiable”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, acting Ekurhuleni mayor Lesiba Mpya said  the city would prioritise the case to ensure action was taken.

“This is behaviour that we are not going to tolerate. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the gentleman was not in a fit and proper manner when assuming duty.

“It is a high priority case because, it's reputational damage suffered by the city.”

Shortly thereafter, Masina said the officer and his supervisor had been suspended after an internal investigation.  

