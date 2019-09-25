Bay’s young football talents on UK tour

A team of 14 promising young Port Elizabeth soccer players hope to leave their international footprint during a 10-day tour of the UK.

For most of the boys, it is their first international trip.

United Through Sport director Nick Mould said the excitement was palpable as they boarded a flight on Monday to the UK, where they will be hosted by Dulwich College in South London as part of a 10day sporting and cultural exchange made possible by United Through Sport and partners.

The boys will visit the Arsenal Football Academy and go on a tour of the Emirates Stadium in London, as well as attend a Premier Soccer League match between Crystal Palace FC and Norwich City.

They would also pit their skills against top UK professional academy teams on some of the most famous pitches in the world, in addition to playing against schools, Mould said.

He said the lives of the 14 players would be changed forever by playing internationally and being exposed to a foreign culture and customs.

In addition to playing a friendly match against the Arsenal Academy’s under-12 and U13 teams, the boys will also be playing against Crystal Palace Academy and their host school.

“There will be school and club scouts watching the boys, keen to offer scholarship opportunities to players who stand out,” Mould said.

“Aside from the football taking place, the boys will participate in an academic and cultural exchange programme designed to broaden their horizons and sensitise them to cultural similarities and differences.

“The trip will also teach them about career opportunities and see them foster longlasting exchange relationships with their UK counterparts,” he said.

The team is made up of U12 and U13 boys from United Through Sport’s programmes based in disadvantaged areas of Port Elizabeth, as well as several boys playing football at the Caledonian Football Club in the city.

The boys will be hosted by families from Dulwich College, and attend school and train with fellow players from the school.

Dulwich College is an independent school for boys that recently celebrated its 400th anniversary.

United Through Sport is no stranger to transforming lives and helping children from disadvantaged areas to excel.

The organisation, in partnership with Masinyusane, recently launched a new library and literacy project at Isaac Booi Primary School in Zwide.