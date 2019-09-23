Tragedy after pupils sneak out of lodge to go swimming

A grade 12 pupil who drowned during a matric dance excursion at the weekend had apparently sneaked out at a lodge with friends for a dip.

Tlhalefang Mahumapelo, 18, a pupil at Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, drowned in a swimming pool at Ananda Lodge in Rustenburg, North West, where they were booked for their matric dance event.

Pupils at his school yesterday screamed and cried uncontrollably as they gathered a day after his death.

An urgent meeting had been convened at the school to address parents on what had happened.

Mahumapelo's parents were too distraught to speak to Sowetan.

His father, Sello, who was accompanied by his wife, occasionally dropped his head and wiped his face with his palm.

Acting district director Laura Moeletsi said the incident happened on Saturday at about 6pm.

"Two hours after they checked in at the lodge, four boys sneaked out and went swimming. It is alleged that when they got to the swimming pool, Mahumapelo dived inside the 1.6m pool but struggled to swim," Moeletsi said yesterday.