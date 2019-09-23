BeerShack owner threatens legal action over theft claim
The owner of a Port Elizabeth bar has threatened to take legal action against a young Port Elizabeth college student, whose social media rant describing the beachfront bar as a crime den after his phone allegedly went missing there, went viral.
The post was shared more than 800 times and attracted at least 500 comments, with some calling for a boycott of the bar and others urging police intervention...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.