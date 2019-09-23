BeerShack owner threatens legal action over theft claim

The owner of a Port Elizabeth bar has threatened to take legal action against a young Port Elizabeth college student, whose social media rant describing the beachfront bar as a crime den after his phone allegedly went missing there, went viral.



The post was shared more than 800 times and attracted at least 500 comments, with some calling for a boycott of the bar and others urging police intervention...

