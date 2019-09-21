Police arrest suspects for Krull farm murder
Two men were arrested in Middledrift on Saturday morning for the Thursday slaying of East Coast farmer Shaun Brett Krull, 48.
One of the suspects is a 26-year-old cattle herder who was recently fired by Krull from Mitchell’s Bon Farm, police told DispatchLIVE.
Krull, a nephew of Kruger Rands tycoon EV Krull, was found lying in a pool of blood on a field of his 400 hectare farm on Friday morning.
The gruesome discovery was made about 14 hours after Krull had left his two brothers Alwyn and Leon at Alwyn’s Sunrise Egg Farm on Thursday to check on his 350 heads of Brahman cattle.
East London police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala told DispatchLIVE that Krull’s Toyota Hilux single cab 4X4 bakkie was recovered hidden at a field in the deep rural areas of Ngqolowa area, in Middledrifft on Saturday morning.
“This field is near the residential place of one of the suspects who worked for the deceased before he was dismissed.”
The police searched the former farmworker and recovered Krull’s farm keys, his torch and meat possibly bought by Krull.
A second suspect is 23-years-old. A third suspect fled from the police. “The locked vehicle was towed to the police forensic services experts in East London. Thorough investigation will be conducted.”
“A third suspect who has been identified unfortunately ran away when the team was approaching the homestead.”
He will be traced and arrest soon, promised Mqala. There was no word on Krull’s missing 9mm firearm, cellphone and wallet.
Gonubie police station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Tolisile Mdyogolo commended the members for the arrest.