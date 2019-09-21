Police arrest suspects for Krull farm murder

Two men were arrested in Middledrift on Saturday morning for the Thursday slaying of East Coast farmer Shaun Brett Krull, 48.

One of the suspects is a 26-year-old cattle herder who was recently fired by Krull from Mitchell’s Bon Farm, police told DispatchLIVE.

Krull, a nephew of Kruger Rands tycoon EV Krull, was found lying in a pool of blood on a field of his 400 hectare farm on Friday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made about 14 hours after Krull had left his two brothers Alwyn and Leon at Alwyn’s Sunrise Egg Farm on Thursday to check on his 350 heads of Brahman cattle.

East London police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala told DispatchLIVE that Krull’s Toyota Hilux single cab 4X4 bakkie was recovered hidden at a field in the deep rural areas of Ngqolowa area, in Middledrifft on Saturday morning.