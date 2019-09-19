Family ready to take slain Karen Turner home

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said investigations continues.

''There is no arrest at this stage,'' said Koena.

Karen Turner's brother Ian Crouch said: ''We will remove the body and the funeral parlour will take her to KwaZulu-Natal.''

A post-mortem was conducted on the body of Karen Turner, 31, at 8am on Thursday.

The family will collect her remains at 10am.

Turner's brother Ian Crouch said the family was pleased with the progress being made in the investigation.

"They are looking for the attackers,'' Crouch said

Crouch thanked the support and prayers the families received from the people.

"This has made us feel strong,'' he said

He said baby Haden, 23 months old, was doing well in the care of his maternal aunt.

Karen and her husband Matthew Turner were attacked at their chalet in Hluleka Game Reserve in Mthatha in the early hours of Tuesday. The husband was left badly injured.

Crouch said a driver was on the way to remove the couple's vehicle in Hluleka which is parked at cottage number 1, surrounded by crime tape.

Matthew is still in the ICU in hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after he was transferred at the family’s request from the Life St Mary's Hospital.

Eastern Cape police senior provincial management including crime detection provincial head major-general Zithulele Dladla and and the provincial head of organised crime brigadier Duduzile Ngculu crime spent six hours on the crime scene combing the areas, taking statements from workers.

Sniffer dogs worked the area from the chalet into the surrounding reserve.