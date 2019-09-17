WATCH | Traffic cop hangs on to car as driver speeds off to avoid fine

A traffic officer went beyond the call of duty when he tried to stop a fleeing motorist by hanging on to the bonnet of the car for dear life.

The driver of the car tried to race away from the scene to avoid a fine after being caught using her cellphone while driving.

In a video circulating on social media, an Audi can be seen cruising along with the officer lying sprawled on the bonnet, much to the shock of a passing motorist.

Gauteng traffic police, in a preliminary report posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, said that an officer was busy issuing a fine for cellphone usage on September 13 when the 27-year-old female driver drove away with the officer hanging on the bonnet.

The incident happened in Krugersdorp on Friday, September 13.

Officers in an unmarked minibus taxi pursued the driver, who was later arrested and "detained on several charges".

These included a failure to comply with instructions of a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.