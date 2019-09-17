From Bay to the Big Apple: Siya Simanga fulfils his lifelong dream

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth artist Siya Simanga is in New York to fulfil a childhood dream after winning the Old Mutual Talent Search Competition.



Simanga, 20, a singer-songwriter, won the contest by writing and performing an original song called Money in the finals of the competition, which formed part of a concert on August 17 at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg...

